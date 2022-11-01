SC Lottery
Deputies arrest suspect in early-morning shooting at Bluffton hotel

Davian Stephon Williams, 27, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during...
Davian Stephon Williams, 27, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, deputies said.(Beaufort County Detention Center)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says the victim in a shooting early Tuesday and the accused gunman know each other.

Davian Stephon Williams, 27, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, deputies said.

The charges stem from a shooting early Tuesday at the Holiday Inn Express in the 30 block of Bluffton Road.

Deputies say they found a 37-year-old man on the fourth floor of the hotel suffering a gunshot wound to the arm. Beaufort County EMS transported the victim to a Savannah hospital where he remained in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon, deputies say.

Investigators collected evidence, reviewed video surveillance and interviewed potential witnesses.

Deputies say they determined Williams to be a suspect in the shooting, adding that the victim and Williams know each other.

Williams was being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Sgt. Adam Paul at 843-255-3317 or if wishing to remain anonymous-Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-551-1111.

