Deputies investigate shooting at Bluffton hotel

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says one person was injured in a Tuesday morning shooting...
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says one person was injured in a Tuesday morning shooting at a Bluffton hotel.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says one person was injured in a Tuesday morning shooting at a Bluffton hotel.

Deputies say they responded to the Holiday Inn Express on Bluffton Road around 7:10 a.m. for a gunshot victim.

One man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to an area hospital for treatment, deputies said.

Deputies say the investigation is active and are warning motorists and businesses in the area of an increased law enforcement presence Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office non-emergency line at 843-524-2777 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

