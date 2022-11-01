SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Education secretary tests positive for COVID-19

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is among several Biden administration officials who have...
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is among several Biden administration officials who have gotten COVID-19, including CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Health Secretary Xavier Becerra.(CNBC Television)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s education secretary has tested positive for COVID-19.

Miguel Cardona, who has been vaccinated and boosted against the virus, tested positive Tuesday and has mild symptoms, the Education Department said in a statement.

He tested positive the morning after he attended Halloween festivities at the White House. Biden and his wife, Jill, hosted a trick-or-treat event at the White House on Monday, but the Education Department said they are not close contacts of Cardona, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cardona, 47, separately welcomed elementary school trick-or-treaters to the Education Department on Monday and later spoke at the Association of Art Museum Directors’ annual meeting.

The education chief will continue attending meetings and performing his duties while working remotely and in isolation, his agency said. He will return to in-person meetings when he tests negative.

Cardona is among several Biden administration officials who have gotten COVID-19, including CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Health Secretary Xavier Becerra.

New TV ads send an urgent message to communities at high-risk of severe illness from COVID-19. (CNN, HHS, Pool)

___

The Associated Press education team receives support from the Carnegie Corporation of New York. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 56-year-old man who deputies say jumped...
Coroner IDs man killed after jumping from overpass onto I-26
Open businesses in West Ashley as fan favorite restaurants close.
Several longtime restaurants close throughout the Lowcountry
Lt. Chris Hirsch with the Summerville Police Department says officers were called to the...
Coroner identifies victim in Summerville Hampton Inn shooting
Caroline’s Aloha Bar made the announcement on their Facebook page Friday afternoon.
West Ashley bar and grill to close after 18 years
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says a 35-year-old man was killed after an accident on a...
Man dies after accident on boat in Cooper River, coroner says

Latest News

A view from a SpaceX rocket is seen after its launch from Kennedy Space Center, Fla., on Tuesday.
SpaceX nails booster landings after foggy military launch
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says
Davian Stephon Williams, 27, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during...
Deputies arrest suspect in early-morning shooting at Bluffton hotal
Authorities in Maine found a 74-year-old man who had been missing in the woods for 30 hours.
Man rescued after spending 30 hours lost in the woods