Eight Gamecocks in Double Figures in Exhibition win over Benedict

South Carolina basketball
By USC Athletics
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. – No. 1/1 South Carolina thrived in the unofficial start of the 2022-23 season with a 123-32 exhibition win over Benedict Monday night at Colonial Life Arena. Eight Gamecocks scored in double figures, led by 19 points from Zia Cooke and Bree Hall. Sophomore Sania Feagin impressed with a double-double, posting 17 points and 12 rebounds, including eight offensive.

South Carolina’s 123 points were the program’s most in an exhibition game since the move to play other college teams in the 2009-10 season.

The Gamecock defense was up to its reputation, allowing the Tigers just seven points in the first quarter and one in the fourth. Many of the 39 points off turnovers came off 17 steals. Freshman Talaysia Cooper swiped six of those with Feagin picking up four.

South Carolina’s offense built in efficiency throughout the game to finish at 50.0 percent shooting, which included 64.0 percent accuracy in the third.

The Gamecocks officially open the 2022-23 season on Nov. 7 when they will host ETSU at Colonial Life Arena. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. with the team celebrating its 2022 SEC Regular-Season and NCAA Championships beginning at approximately 8:10 p.m.

