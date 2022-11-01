SC Lottery
Former Boy Scout leader pleads guilty to sex abuse charges

Authorities are still investigating more than 5,000 claims of sexual abuse sent from the Boy...
Authorities are still investigating more than 5,000 claims of sexual abuse sent from the Boy Scouts for review.(Source: Maryland GovPics/Flickr/CC BY 2.0)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (Gray News) - A former Boy Scout leader pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two boys in Michigan more than 20 years ago.

Mark Chapman, 51, could spend decades behind bars after pleading guilty Monday to charges related to the abuse of two victims.

The abuse of the first victim started when the boy was 13 or 14 and continued until he was 17. The abuse of the second victim, a family member of Chapman, began when he was around 11, according to a press release from the Michigan Department of the Attorney General.

Chapman was involved with the Boy Scouts of America when the crimes were committed. Earlier this year, he became the first person charged after the organization launched an investigation of possible sexual abuse of Scouts dating back years.

Prosecutors initially charged Chapman with nearly a dozen counts of sexual abuse. He pleaded guilty to one count each of first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He also agreed to register as a sex offender and have electronic monitoring for the rest of his life.

“Securing justice for the survivors of abuse is one of my top priorities. Regardless how much time has passed, or how difficult the circumstances of a case may be, I am committed to seeing abusers held accountable for their crimes,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

A judge will sentence Chapman in December.

Authorities are still investigating more than 5,000 claims of sexual abuse sent from the Boy Scouts for review.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

