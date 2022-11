NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a gas leak has shut down several lanes of traffic on Rivers Avenue.

All lanes on Rivers Avenue between Reynolds Avenue and Cherokee Street are shut down.

All lanes on Rivers Ave. between Reynolds Ave. and Cherokee St. are shut down due to a gas leak in the area. Dominion is on scene. Please plan accordingly. #chsnews #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/l8EqWczVUL — North Charleston Police (@NCPD) November 1, 2022

Police say Dominion Energy is on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.