SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Kingstree High School student arrested with gun on campus

A Kingstree High School student was arrested after bringing a loaded gun to school.
A Kingstree High School student was arrested after bringing a loaded gun to school.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Kingstree High School student was arrested after bringing a loaded gun to school.

The Williamsburg County School District says the school was placed on a brief lockdown and the student was arrested by Williamsburg County deputies around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The student was removed from campus and the gun was recovered.

The district says all students are safe, the lockdown has been lifted and the school has returned to a normal school day.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 56-year-old man who deputies say jumped...
Coroner IDs man killed after jumping from overpass onto I-26
Open businesses in West Ashley as fan favorite restaurants close.
Several longtime restaurants close throughout the Lowcountry
Lt. Chris Hirsch with the Summerville Police Department says officers were called to the...
Coroner identifies victim in Summerville Hampton Inn shooting
Caroline’s Aloha Bar made the announcement on their Facebook page Friday afternoon.
West Ashley bar and grill to close after 18 years
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says a 35-year-old man was killed after an accident on a...
Man dies after accident on boat in Cooper River, coroner says

Latest News

Deputies in Dorchester County say a 77-year-old man has been arrested on criminal sexual...
77-year-old Dorchester Co. man facing criminal sexual conduct charges
South Carolina school districts received a total of $58 million in federal funding from the...
Clyburn, EPA to discuss SC electric school bus grants in Orangeburg
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says one person was injured in a Tuesday morning shooting...
Deputies investigate shooting at Bluffton hotel
The Medical University of South Carolina said they not only want to increase screening...
MUSC research program to increase lung cancer screenings, analyze genetic risk markers in Black population