Kingstree High School student arrested with gun on campus

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Kingstree High School student was arrested after bringing a loaded gun to school.

The Williamsburg County School District says the school was placed on a brief lockdown and the student was arrested by Williamsburg County deputies around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The student was removed from campus and the gun was recovered.

The district says all students are safe, the lockdown has been lifted and the school has returned to a normal school day.

