Lexington County Coroner identifies victim after fatal collision

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Mia Douglas
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the individual who died in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Platt Springs Road and Cross Road in Lexington County.

According to Coroner Fisher, the victim of the 8:30 a.m. collision is Takkia Sierra Dawkins, 37, of Lexington.

Officials say Dawkins tried to make a turn onto Platt Springs Road from Sandy Springs Lane when she was struck by another vehicle that was driving westbound on Platt Springs Road.

As a result of the incident, Dawkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger in Dawkins’s vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the incident.

