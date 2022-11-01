Man charged in connection to armed robbery at convenience store

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston man has been charged after deputies say he stole two quarts of oil from a convenience store.

Michael Green, 30, was arrested and charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during a violent crime after he took $18-worth of oil from the Scotchman Store on Maybank Highway on May 26, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials say Green told an employee he had a gun multiple times.

The sheriff’s office says the warrant for his arrest was served Oct. 31.

