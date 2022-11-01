McMaster requests disaster declaration as Ian costs reach $25M

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s governor requested a presidential disaster declaration Tuesday to help residents in several Lowcountry counties affected by Hurricane Ian.

Gov. Henry McMaster made the request after extensive damage assessments by the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The assessments determined 17 homes were destroyed, 232 homes experienced major damage and 82 experienced minor damage because of the storm.

Ongoing assessments set the price tag for state and local agencies at more than $25 million, McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes said.

Ian made landfall on Sept. 30 at 2:05 p.m. about 55 miles northeast of Charleston near Georgetown. Georgetown and Horry County were some of the hardest hit areas by the storm.

If the Biden Administration grants the declaration, it would provide FEMA Individual Assistance Program help to residents affected by the storm in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties.

State and local government agencies, in addition to eligible non-profit organizations, in Berkeley, Charleston, Clarendon, Georgetown, Horry, Jasper and Williamsburg counties would also qualify for reimbursement of certain, storm-related costs through the FEMA Public Assistance Program.

The Individual Assistance Program, if activated for the state, would provide direct financial assistance to residents whose property sustained uninsured damages from the storm.

FEMA Individual Assistance may also provide for other needs on a case-by-case basis.

The Public Assistance Program reimburses applicants for the unexpected, extraordinary costs of recovering from a major disaster. FEMA pays 75 percent of this aid, and the division of the remaining 25 percent will be determined at a later date.

The request, if approved, may also make disaster relief programs available through the Small Business Administration, along with FEMA Hazard Mitigation Program grants to help lessen the impact of future disasters.

