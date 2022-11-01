Police make arrest in Allway St. shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers say they have made an arrest in a Oct. 24 shooting that left a 20-year-old man dead.

Tyreece Smith, 32, was arrested Monday on one count of murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, Inspector Michael Gillooly says.

Police say officers were called to 14 Allway St. around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found Tywone Thomas, 20, with a gunshot wound in a nearby parking lot.

Law enforcement began lifesaving efforts and called for EMS. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Smith is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center and will face a bond court judge Tuesday afternoon.

