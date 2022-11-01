Polling places working to keep voters safe amid national concerns

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Around the country, voting centers are on high alert for threats to elections. Just one week before election day, local officials are preparing to make sure voters can cast their vote safely and securely.

“With the security concerns that we always have with any election, we’re prepared,” Charleston County Board of Elections Executive Director Isaac Cramer said. “Law enforcement, we’ve talked with them, we’ve met with them, and we’ve met with city officials so we’re all ready for election day.”

Cramer said Charleston County is monitoring any threats that could happen, but so far, they have had no incidents.

He said trainings have been more in depth for poll workers, and poll managers are trained extensively on security protocols, conflict resolution, and election laws to ensure a smooth voting process.

So far 33,000 Charleston County voters have already cast their ballot in person before election day. Cramer said that number is “remarkable” for a gubernatorial election, and Charleston County is leading the state.

“From the first step of testing our equipment all the way to deployment to the poll workers who are working at the locations, there’s a step along every way where we have checks and balances and we want voters to feel assured that when they cast their ballot in the voting booth that their vote counts and they can trust that and when they go vote they’re gonna have a safe experience,” Cramer said.

Berkeley County sent the following statement:

Berkeley County wants our voters to feel a sense of a safety and security as they exercise their constitutional right to vote.

We are aware of threats across the nation involving the elections. No incidents have occurred at early polling locations in Berkeley County. We have received no threats of harm or violence at any site.

All early voting locations have been steady with voters with no issues.

Berkeley County maintains a sense of preparedness for any type of incident that could occur at any polling site across the county. Our emergency services partners continue to work together on planning efforts.

Because of State Statute, law enforcement can only be called to a polling location by the manager for a current incident or threat. Local law enforcement will have a working knowledge of poll locations in case response is needed.

Elections staff are very qualified to carry out their duties with accountability in place to know your vote will count for this year’s midterm elections.

Early voting in South Carolina continues until Nov. 5. Election Day is Nov. 8.

