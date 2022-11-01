SC Lottery
State health officials expanding food access map to Charleston

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is set to meet with the city of Charleston this week to discuss expanding its food access map.
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is set to meet with the city of Charleston this week to discuss expanding its food access map to the Lowcountry.

Environmental Justice Coordinator Keisha Long says Clemson University developed the food access map and it’s a component of DHEC’S Environmental Justice Strong project.

The project is a community management disaster response project, and Long says the food map was inspired by one of the latest disasters, the COVID-19 pandemic.

For some time during the pandemic, access to food was scarce and it highlighted disparities in communities where access to food was an everyday challenge. With this map, people will be able to pinpoint community gardens, food pantries, or even farmers markets that have collaborated with the initiative.

“My goal is to connect with the different resources in Charleston and potentially have a partnership with another grant or some sort of initiative to expand,” Long says.

Long will present the map expansion at Wednesday’s meeting of the city of Charleston’s Health and Wellness Advisory Committee.

The food access map is up and running with over 900 pins, click here to view it.

