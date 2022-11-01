SC Lottery
Unseasonably warm start to November!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - November is getting off to an unseasonably warm, and foggy, start as we await the first cold front of the month! Following a foggy start this morning, the low clouds will clear out as the cold front approaches and the wind begins to pick up out of the west. Sunshine will mix in with the clouds by late morning and a nice afternoon is ahead. Highs will top out in the low 80s today. Lower humidity will start to arrive this afternoon and cooler temperatures will arrive overnight. It will be back to a light jacket tomorrow morning with temperatures in the 50s. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s for the rest of the work and school week with only a slight chance of rain by Friday.

TODAY: AM Fog. Sun & Clouds. High 82.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 77.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 75.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 76.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 79.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 80.

