2nd Georgetown Co. student charged with making school threats

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says another middle school student was charged with...
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says another middle school student was charged with making “school threats” this week.(MGN)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says another middle school student was charged with making school threats this week.

After an investigation, a 13-year-old from Rosemary Middle School in Andrews was charged Wednesday and released to her guardian, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Georgetown County School District will determine disciplinary action under its policy,” sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley said.

A 14-year-old from Waccamaw Middle School was also charged with making school threats on Monday.

He was released to his parents following the incident.

Both students will have to appear in court at a later date.

