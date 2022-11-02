SC Lottery
Charleston considering options to fund $7.8M shortfall in 2023 budget

The City of Charleston says they are short millions of dollars for next year’s budget and are looking for ways on how to come up with that money.
By Rey Llerena
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The city says they need about $7.8 million extra next year. They say that’s to fund pay increases for all city employees, such as police, fire and staff.

Council will be mulling over two options until the budget is finalized.

One option is they could raise the millage by 5 miles, or about $100 on a $500,000 home, or by using credits from the Local Option Sales Tax form to fund the shortfall.

Councilmember Ross Appel said an option that would not include raises for city employees isn’t being considered.

Appel said around 70% of the local sales tax automatically goes toward property taxes, which he says will cut taxes by $28 million this year.

For the past few years, Appel said the sales tax credits have gone up each year, leading to the lowest property taxes since 2005.

“Last year, we raised property taxes by 3 mills, but once you factored in the LOST credit that we received from the state, property taxes actually went down in 2022,” Appel said. “So, there wasn’t actually a tax increase in 2022, and we’re facing a similar dynamic in 2023.”

Councilmembers and staff still have a few months to work on the final changes to this budget, which starts in January, but overall, they said they’re happy with how it looks.

