Classroom Champions: River Oaks middle school teacher needs adjustable workstation for students

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Seventh grade River Oaks Middle math teacher Jack Sanders says this year he has welcomed 120 eager new students to his classroom.

He says all of his kids come to him with unique needs.

While some are easy to figure out, others are not.

Sanders says he wants to continue to empower his students not only academically but physically and mentally.

To do this, he wants to give his kids the option to either do math work sitting down or standing up.

“I myself like to move a little so I know my kids would enjoy benefits there so just trying to help my kids be the best scholars to prepare for the 21st century,” Sanders said.

To help do that Sanders Donor’s Choose project is asking for an adjustable electric standing desk and workstation.

He says he hopes the desk will improve their ability to focus and stay on task in class which will then improve their ability and academic performance.

“It would mean a lot to me and my students because right now we have podiums in my classroom. I’m using for standing stations so this would give me 6 more places for students to stand and 6 more opportunities for the kids to have places to move about,” Sanders said.

This Donor’s Choose Project entitled “Sit or Stand” still needs about $400 to be fully funded.

You can help get this project funded for Sander’s math class by clicking right here and donating right now.

All donations are tax deductible.

Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher.

This ensures that your donation is used for our area teachers.

