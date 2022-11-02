Deputies: Ladson shooting sends 1 to hospital
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting in the Ladson area.
It happened on Nestwood Street around 5:30 p.m.
The victim of the shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp.
No arrests in the case have been made, Knapp said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
