SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies: Ladson shooting sends 1 to hospital

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting in the Ladson area.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting in the Ladson area.

It happened on Nestwood Street around 5:30 p.m.

The victim of the shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp.

No arrests in the case have been made, Knapp said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Open businesses in West Ashley as fan favorite restaurants close.
Several longtime restaurants close throughout the Lowcountry
A Charleston man is facing armed robbery charges after deputies say he stole $18 worth of oil...
Man charged in connection to armed robbery at convenience store
Newly released documents are revealing a fresh look into the final moments of Brittanee...
Newly released documents show Brittanee Drexel’s last text before disappearing
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Colleton County Monday night.
2 dead, child injured in Colleton County crash, highway patrol says
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies: Ladson shooting sends 1 to hospital
The council will be mulling over two options until the budget is finalized.
Charleston considering options to fund $7.8M shortfall in 2023 budget
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston considering options to fund $7.8M shortfall in 2023 budget
The Charleston County School District spent nearly $50 million maintaining and improving...
Charleston Co. school breaks down annual cost of ownership and upgrade budget