Deputies searching for owner after cows found dead, without food or water

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are searching for a livestock owner after finding several dead cows and others in distress in a field.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says animal cruelty warrants were obtained for an Andrews area resident after locating the cows in a pasture off Hardee Street.

Deputies say they were called to the property after a witness said cows were “roaming the streets” on Saturday.

Deputies found three dead cows and others in distress without food or water.

Deputies say they are attempting to locate the owner and an investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.