Feeling more like Fall today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front moved offshore on Tuesday and is bringing in cooler temperatures to start out our day. We’ll warm from the 50s this morning to the upper 70s this afternoon under plenty of sunshine. A weak disturbance may bring a brief shower or two to our area this evening but most of you will stay rain-free. Another dry day is expected on Thursday before small chances for rain return to the forecast for Friday and the weekend. It looks like warm weather will win out this weekend with highs near 80 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. This is time change weekend so we’ll turn the clocks back a hour as we head to bed Saturday night. Sunrise will be at 6:41 on Sunday morning with a 5:24 sunset Sunday evening.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Small Chance of an Evening Shower. High 77.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 75.

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Small Chance of a Shower. High 76.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 79.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 80.

