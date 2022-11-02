SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: ‘Major’ crash closes Ravenel Bridge exits

Mount Pleasant Police reported a “major” crash Wednesday that is impacting traffic on the Ravenel Bridge.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police reported a “major” crash Wednesday that is impacting traffic on the Ravenel Bridge.

Police say the crash happened in the southbound lanes, closing the King Street exit and the I-26 exit.

The Morrison Drive and Meeting Street exits are still open.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Open businesses in West Ashley as fan favorite restaurants close.
Several longtime restaurants close throughout the Lowcountry
A Charleston man is facing armed robbery charges after deputies say he stole $18 worth of oil...
Man charged in connection to armed robbery at convenience store
Newly released documents are revealing a fresh look into the final moments of Brittanee...
Newly released documents show Brittanee Drexel’s last text before disappearing
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Colleton County Monday night.
2 dead, child injured in Colleton County crash, highway patrol says
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: ‘Major’ crash closes Ravenel Bridge exits
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Workforce housing project breaks ground on east side of Charleston peninsula
Four Charleston County schools were awarded grants through a program that provides funding to...
4 Charleston Co. schools awarded library grants
The city of Charleston will need over 16,000 housing units by 2030, according to its...
Workforce housing project breaks ground on east side of Charleston peninsula