FIRST ALERT: ‘Major’ crash closes Ravenel Bridge exits
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police reported a “major” crash Wednesday that is impacting traffic on the Ravenel Bridge.
Police say the crash happened in the southbound lanes, closing the King Street exit and the I-26 exit.
The Morrison Drive and Meeting Street exits are still open.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
