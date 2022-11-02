SC Lottery
Gamecocks WR Rucker to miss rest of season with foot injury

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Highly regarded Arkansas State transfer receiver Corey Rucker will miss the rest of South Carolina’s season with a foot injury.

Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer said Tuesday that Rucker was scheduled for surgery. Beamer expects Rucker to make a full recovery and be back in time for the team’s practice sessions next spring.

The Gamecocks (5-3, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) head to Vanderbilt (3-5, 0-4) on Saturday night.

Rucker is a 6-foot-1 junior who was expected to make a quick impact on the offense after catching 59 passes for 826 yards and nine touchdowns last season at Arkansas State. But he suffered the foot injury in August workouts and only got on the field in a 56-20 win over Charlotte in September when he caught his only pass of the season for a 52-yard touchdown.

Rucker hurt himself again the next week against South Carolina State and has not played since. He joked on social media that while his first year with South Carolina was over, “at least it was a 100 percent rating.”

