Gun violence forum aims to bring leaders, community together to find solutions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tricounty families who have lost loved ones to gun violence are eager to see solutions so that other families don’t have to feel the same pain. The whole community has come together to make that change, and they hope one gun violence forum this weekend will be the first step.

Genevieve Halyard lost her grandson to gun violence while he was a student at South Carolina State.

“It’s been so many years and I still have not gotten over it. At night, I think about him,” Halyard said. “In the mornings when I wake up, that’s the first thing I think about.”

In the tricounty area, Halyard is not alone in the pain she feels.

“On July 15, 2018, my son was shot four times and killed,” Ada Washington said.

“I had a daughter murdered nine years ago,” Delores Dawson said.

“Last year, May 23, I lost my 14-year-old daughter Ronjanae Smith to gun violence in the neighborhood,” Katrina Sinclair said.

They all say the loss has not gotten easier and that change is necessary.

Butch Kennedy, CEO and Founder of the Palmetto Hope Network, hopes a gun violence forum “Gun Violence: Searching for Solutions,” on Sunday will be the start of a conversation with lawmakers, law enforcement, organizations, and the community to hear each other, trust each other and come up with solutions together.

READ MORE: Lowcountry program encourages young people to rise above violence

“This is us coming together as a community, because this is a community driven issue and as a community, we have to address it, and when law enforcement and community leaders see that the community’s behind it, I think we can solve some of these issues,” Kennedy said.

Those living with loss everyday have their own ideas for how to make a change.

“Working with people who are offenders because a lot of crimes happen by repeat offenders, it happens by people who are out on bail and shouldn’t be out on bail,” Washington said.

“A lot of times people do horrible things when they’re hurting. We have to reach out youth and we need to instill in them that life is precious and you should not have the right or think you have the right to take a life,” Lisa Kennedy, who lost her nephew to gun violence, said.

The gun violence forum will be Nov. 6 at 4 p.m. at Burke High School in Charleston. All are welcome and encouraged to attend. Live 5′s Raphael James will serve as a moderator.

