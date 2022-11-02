SC Lottery
High school volleyball lower state finals results

Sneads leads area teams with playoff wins Tuesday
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

5-A

Lexington 3, Wando 1

4-A

North Myrtle Beach 3, Beckham 1

3-A

Philip Simmons 3, Gilbert 1 - The Iron Horses advance to the state championship match up and will face Wren on Thursday night

2-A

Oceanside Collegiate 3, Bishop England 1 - The Landsharks advance to the state title game for the 5th straight year and will face Liberty in the state championship on Saturday

