High school volleyball lower state finals results
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
5-A
Lexington 3, Wando 1
4-A
North Myrtle Beach 3, Beckham 1
3-A
Philip Simmons 3, Gilbert 1 - The Iron Horses advance to the state championship match up and will face Wren on Thursday night
2-A
Oceanside Collegiate 3, Bishop England 1 - The Landsharks advance to the state title game for the 5th straight year and will face Liberty in the state championship on Saturday
