SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Hy-Vee to close all stores on Thanksgiving Day

Hy-Vee is planning on closing all its stores on Thanksgiving Day for the first time in its...
Hy-Vee is planning on closing all its stores on Thanksgiving Day for the first time in its history.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Hy-Vee announced on Tuesday that it will close all of its retail stores on Thanksgiving Day.

KCRG reports the Thanksgiving closure will be a first for the company in its 92-year history.

“Thanksgiving Day is about gratitude. The last several years have been some of the most challenging our employees have experienced, and this is our way of showing our appreciation for everything they do on a daily basis to serve our customers,” said Hy-Vee President Jeremy Gosch.

Hy-Vee operates more than 280 retail stores in eight Midwestern states, including Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

“By closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day, we can give back to our employees by providing them time to focus on their own celebrations,” Gosch said.

Company representatives said customers would still be able to pay at the pump for fuel at all Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations on Thanksgiving Day.

And those who purchase holiday meal packs will be able to schedule a pick-up time before the holiday or curbside from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 56-year-old man who deputies say jumped...
Coroner IDs man killed after jumping from overpass onto I-26
Open businesses in West Ashley as fan favorite restaurants close.
Several longtime restaurants close throughout the Lowcountry
Lt. Chris Hirsch with the Summerville Police Department says officers were called to the...
Coroner identifies victim in Summerville Hampton Inn shooting
Caroline’s Aloha Bar made the announcement on their Facebook page Friday afternoon.
West Ashley bar and grill to close after 18 years
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says a 35-year-old man was killed after an accident on a...
Man dies after accident on boat in Cooper River, coroner says

Latest News

A conference committee discusses abortion legislation in Columbia on Nov. 1, 2022.
SC GOP lawmakers remain locked in stalemate over tighter abortion restrictions
Country singer William Clark Green previews his show at The Windjammer
ELECTRIC BILODEAU: Country singer William Clark Green
Pentagon spokesman Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon...
Officials: Saudis tell US that Iran may attack the kingdom
FILE - A TV screen showing a news program reporting on a North Korean missile launch with file...
Seoul: North Korea fires more than 10 missiles after threat