SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Kidnapped 6-year-old reunites with mom after more than 2 months, police say

Jorge “Jojo” Morales reunites with his mom Yanet Leal Concepcion at Miami International Airport. (Source: WSVN)
By WSVN staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (WSVN) – A 6-year-old boy is back with his mother in south Florida after being kidnapped by his father and grandmother, police said.

Jorge “Jojo” Morales was flown into Miami International Airport Tuesday night.

He was reported missing in late August.

On Sunday, Jorge was spotted in a Walmart – in Canada.

His mother, Yanet Leal Concepcion, spent the past two months helping the FBI and local authorities with the search.

The father and grandmother have been taken into police custody.

Copyright 2022 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Open businesses in West Ashley as fan favorite restaurants close.
Several longtime restaurants close throughout the Lowcountry
A Charleston man is facing armed robbery charges after deputies say he stole $18 worth of oil...
Man charged in connection to armed robbery at convenience store
Newly released documents are revealing a fresh look into the final moments of Brittanee...
Newly released documents show Brittanee Drexel’s last text before disappearing
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Colleton County Monday night.
2 dead, child injured in Colleton County crash, highway patrol says
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

Aljaron Collins, 36, is charged with three counts of animal cruelty, deputies say.
Man faces charges after cows found dead, without food or water
Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death at the family property in the Islandton area of...
Prosecutors specify times of deaths of Murdaugh victims in new court documents
An additional 17 unmarked graves were found in the search for victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race...
21 new graves found in search for Tulsa Massacre victims
A CVS Pharmacy is shown in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Monday May 3, 2021. On Wednesday, Nov. 2,...
CVS, Walgreens announce opioid settlements totaling $10 billion
Police say the crash happened in the southbound lanes, closing the King Street exit and the...
FIRST ALERT: ‘Major’ crash closes Ravenel Bridge exits