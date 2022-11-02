SC Lottery
Local bar gives back to young women in need

Florence Crittenton Programs was selected because Houston says they were the best organization to partner with because he knew they would get the bras to the right people.(Live 5)
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:21 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Big John’s Tavern is paying homage to its past unique ceiling decorations by donating to Florence Crittenton Programs, an organization that provides services to women in need.

In 2020, Christopher Houston and his three partners purchased and restored Big John’s Tavern.

As a customer of Big John’s during his time at the Citadel Military College, Houston recalls the focal point of the bar.

“One of the things back in the day was that there were a lot of bras on the ceiling at Big John’s. So, we saw an opportunity with breast cancer awareness month in October to kind of have a homage to the old Big John’s, but also help out the community,” Houston says.

Florence Crittenton Programs was selected because Houston says they were the best organization to partner with because he knew they would get the bras to the right people.

Florence Crittenton has been serving South Carolina for over 125 years, providing an array of services like a group home for pregnant teens and affordable housing for single mothers.

Cheryl O’Donnell with the organization says many of the young women they serve come from various situations and don’t typically have essential items.

“We have women as young as 15 and women as old as 30, and a whole wide range of body types. So, accepting donations of bras of all sizes will help all of the women that we serve,” O’Donnell says.

Through Wednesday you can bring a new bra to Big John’s to be donated to Florence Crittenton Programs and they’ll give you $5 in Big John’s bucks. Then, on Thursday, they are going to have a bra blowout party where each bra donated will get you $10 in BJ Bucks and they’ll be donating a portion of proceeds from the event to Florence Crittenton.

Click here to learn more about Florence Crittenton Programs.

