Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 8)

AFC

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Kansas City Chiefs - Bye Week. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 14 tackles, 2 pass deflections, 1 TFL and 2 sacks this season

John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Played in a 24-0 loss to New Orleans

Alex Taylor, OL, Cleveland Brown - Practice squad

Brandon Shell, OL, Miami Dolphins - Played in a 31-27 win over Detroit

Zack Bailey, OL, Los Angeles Chargers - Practice squad

NFC

A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals - Did not have a catch in a 34-26 loss to Minnesota. The Summerville alum has 10 catches for 56 yards

Robert Quinn, DE, Philadelphia Eagles - Did not have a tackle in a 35-13 win over Pittsburgh. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 8 tackles, 2 TFL and 1 sack

Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Did not have a tackle in a 31-14 win over the Rams. The Goose Creek alum has 2 tackles this season

Brett Toth, OL, Philadelphia Eagles - PUP List

Israel Mukuamu, DB, Dallas Cowboys - Had 3 tackles in a 49-29 win over Chicago. The former Berkeley DB has 12 tackles this season

