Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 8)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney, left, is tackled by Dallas Cowboys safety Israel Mukuamu during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys won 49-29. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

AFC

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Kansas City Chiefs - Bye Week. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 14 tackles, 2 pass deflections, 1 TFL and 2 sacks this season

John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Played in a 24-0 loss to New Orleans

Alex Taylor, OL, Cleveland Brown - Practice squad

Brandon Shell, OL, Miami Dolphins - Played in a 31-27 win over Detroit

Zack Bailey, OL, Los Angeles Chargers - Practice squad

NFC

A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals - Did not have a catch in a 34-26 loss to Minnesota. The Summerville alum has 10 catches for 56 yards

Robert Quinn, DE, Philadelphia Eagles - Did not have a tackle in a 35-13 win over Pittsburgh. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 8 tackles, 2 TFL and 1 sack

Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Did not have a tackle in a 31-14 win over the Rams. The Goose Creek alum has 2 tackles this season

Brett Toth, OL, Philadelphia Eagles - PUP List

Israel Mukuamu, DB, Dallas Cowboys - Had 3 tackles in a 49-29 win over Chicago. The former Berkeley DB has 12 tackles this season

