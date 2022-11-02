Workforce housing project breaks ground on east side of Charleston peninsula

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston will need over 16,000 housing units by 2030, according to its comprehensive plan.

Wednesday, the city is making one step toward closing that gap by breaking ground on a new workforce housing project coming to the East side of the Peninsula.

The city estimates that within about six to eight months, six brand-new single-family detached homes will be built near the intersection of America and Columbus Streets, right near Hampstead Park.

Geona Shaw Johnson, the Director of the Department of Housing and Community Development, said this particular project is designed for those who make about 120 percent or less of the area’s median income, which, for a household of one is around $77 thousand.

Each unit is two bedrooms and two baths and will cost around $320 thousand to build, according to the city.

Johnson said there is a 90-year restrictive covenant on the property also, meaning it must be kept affordable for at least 90 years.

She said although the need for housing is great, this project is a step in the right direction.

“There’s such a need for housing in our community. I know you’ve heard the numbers, when we produced the comprehensive plan, or when our planning department presented it to council, it indicated we needed over 16 thousand units by 2030. So this wonderful small development in the east side community gets us just a little closer to achieving that goal,” Johnson said.

The city is partnering with JJR Development to make this project possible. One of the developers said when finished, the homes will be ‘indistinguishable’ from market-based housing and will provide a ‘superb ownership opportunity’ for police, teachers, fire-fighters, and others who might normally be priced out of the downtown Charleston market.

The project is a part of the city’s First Time Home Buyer Program, which offers financial aid and first-time homeowner classes to those who have never owned a home.

Those interested in applying can contact Florence Peters at the City’s Housing and Community Development department at 843-724-7353.

