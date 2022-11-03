SC Lottery
1 detained after barricade situation on James Island

A “large police presence” was called out to the 1000 block of Oakcrest Dr. in the Whitehorse Plantation area.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - After responding to a barricade situation, Charleston Police confirmed Thursday afternoon that a male has been detained.

A “large police presence” responded to the 1000 block of Oakcrest Dr. after someone called about a family member threatening to harm himself. Lieutenant Corey Taylor says they were also reports that the male had a weapon in his hand.

Taylor says officers closed down Oakcrest Drive and established communications with the male. Eventually, they were able to “peacefully” detain him, according to Taylor.

Police have not released the name of the barricaded suspect.

No injuries were reported in this incident, Taylor says.

Members of SWAT and the Charleston Police Department’s Crisis Negotiation Team are leaving the scene. Inspector Michael Gillooly says most traffic restrictions have now been lifted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

