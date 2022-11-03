Beautiful weather to continue today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -Another beautiful day is expected across the Lowcountry with sunny skies, a cool morning and a warm afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s today. Clouds will start to increase a bit on Friday along with a small chance of rain in the afternoon and evening. Most of you will stay dry! Spotty showers will continue to be a possibility this weekend but most of the weekend will be rain free. It will be warm this weekend under a mix of sun and clouds, highs will reach the low 80s. We’re watching a disturbance that is forecast to develop close to the Bahamas over the weekend and early next weekend. This tropical, or more likely non-tropical, low will drift toward the Southeast coast bringing the chance of rain and gusty winds at times. Coastal flooding could become an issue. The timing right now has the wettest weather arriving between Tuesday and Thursday. We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 77.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 79.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 81.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 81.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.