CARTA to offer free rides to polls on Election Day

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston-based public transportation company wants to help you get to the polls on Election Day.

This election, the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority is offering free rides to the voting polls.

The company says this will allow people to easily and efficiently access their polling location.

“Turning out at the polls on Election Day is among our most critical civic duties, and we’re glad to play a small role in helping folks get there,” CARTA Board of Directors Chairman Mike Seekings said. “I encourage folks to get out and vote next Tuesday and to use CARTA to get there – free of charge.”

You can locate your polling location by visiting scvotes.gov. For the CARTA system map, click here.

Election Day will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8.

