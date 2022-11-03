SC Lottery
Crews rescue 3 after boat capsized near Charleston Harbor

A good Samaritan contacted the Coast Guard at 7:27 a.m., saying that three men were clinging to...
A good Samaritan contacted the Coast Guard at 7:27 a.m., saying that three men were clinging to the overturned hull.(U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Coast Guard station in Charleston rescued three men Thursday as a 23-foot boat capsized east of the Charleston Harbor.

A good Samaritan contacted the Coast Guard at 7:27 a.m., saying that three men were clinging to the overturned hull.

Crews pulled the three men from the water and took them to emergency medical services at the Charleston station, according to a news release. None of the men reported any medical concerns, the release stated.

“This is a prime example of how quickly things can go wrong in a matter of seconds,” Petty Officer 2nd Class Harry Seibert said. “It is important mariners check their vessel for all the necessary safety equipment onboard and monitor weather conditions prior to getting on the water.”

The owner of the boat is coordinating with a commercial salvage company to recover the boat.

