Deputies arrest barricaded subject after standoff

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Beaufort County arrested a man after a standoff at a Hilton Head apartment complex Wednesday.

Charles Brown was charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, deputies said.

Deputies said they were called to the Hilton Head Gardens Apartments on Southwood Park Drive around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday for a man brandishing a firearm and making threats.

Arriving deputies said they observed a man with a rifle who then retreated into an apartment and refused to cooperate with deputies.

Deputies said they made several attempts to communicate with Brown before calling the sheriff’s office’s swat and negotiations team who later breached the door of the apartment and arrested Brown without incident.

Deputies said a woman, Malaisha Young, became irate while deputies were on the scene and was also detained and charged with public disorderly conduct.

Both were being held in the Beaufort County Detention Center.

