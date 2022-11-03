Deputies investigate shooting at Beaufort Co. gas station

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after being called to a reported shooting at a St. Helena gas station.

Deputies say they were called to the Parker’s Gas Station on Sea Island Parkway just after 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

After not locating a victim or a suspect at the gas station, deputies say they were then called to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for a person with a gunshot wound. Deputies say the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg that was not believed to be life-threatening.

Deputies have not identified a suspect at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Duncan at 843-255-3418 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

