Deputies: Teen injured in Ladson shooting

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting in the Ladson area.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting in the Ladson area.

It happened on Nestwood Street around 5:30 p.m.

A 14-year-old boy was found who had been shot in the leg, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp.

The boy was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Knapp said.

No arrests in the case have been made and detectives are working to determine what led to the shooting and who was involved, Knapp said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-202-1700 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

