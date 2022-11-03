Gamecocks Defeat Mars Hill, 80-41, in Exhibition

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina defeated Mars Hill, 80-41, in an exhibition game Wednesday night at Colonial Life Arena. A pair of double-digit runs in the first and second halves propelled Carolina to a 39-point victory.

The Gamecocks managed a 10-0 run late in the first half stretching their lead heading into the break. Junior transfer Meechie Johnson led all scorers in the first half with 12. Kory Davis of Mars Hill scored 11. Senior Chico Carter Jr. tallied eight points and highly-touted freshman Gregory “GG” Jackson II contributed six giving the Gamecocks a 15-point lead at halftime.

In the second half, Carolina got key minutes off the bench from freshman Zachary Davis and junior big man Josh Gray. Davis ended the game with 10 points and recorded two steals. Josh Gray had a productive night scoring nine points and grabbing eight rebounds. The Gamecocks capitalized on 19 second chance points in the half getting 21 of their 44 total second half points from their bench. Ten players scored for Carolina including four in double figures led by Johnson with 16.

NOTABLES

• Meechie Johnson led all scorers with 16.

• Four players scored in double figures for Carolina: Johnson (16), Chico Carter Jr. (13) GG Jackson II (11) and Zachary Davis (10).

• Redshirt junior transfer Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk led the team with 12 rebounds, including four on the offensive glass.

• The Gamecock defense allowed just 27.9 percent shooting by the Lions for the game and only allowed one 3-pointer (1-for-16 ; 6.3 percent).

UP NEXT

South Carolina opens a new chapter under first-year head coach Lamont Paris next Tuesday night Nov. 8 at home against South Carolina State. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. (ET) on the SEC Network with Roy Philpott (pxp) and Mark Wise (analyst) on the call.

