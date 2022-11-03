SC Lottery
Gov. McMaster makes campaign stop at The Citadel

By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The two candidates running for South Carolina Governor are making last minute stops around the state just ahead of the midterm election next week.

Gov. Henry McMaster (R) and running mate Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette held a rally at the Citadel Wednesday.

The McMaster-Evette campaign was endorsed by a coalition of military veterans led by Medal of Honor Recipient Major General James E. Livingston and former Adjutant General and Major General Robert E. Livingston, Jr.

Congresswoman Nancy Mace and many other elected officials showed up to support.

“All the great things that are happening, it’s just a sign that South Carolina is on the way up. We’re in great shape,” McMaster said. “We had to fight with the Biden administration on some unconstitutional mandates, but we’ve overcome that. The door is wide open to great prosperity for all of our people.”

Democratic challenger Joe Cunningham also kicked off his “Countdown to Freedom” tour with a stop in Sumter Wednesday.

Cunningham will be stopping in Charleston on Monday.

