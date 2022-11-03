SC Lottery
Hilton Head to host informational sessions for vacation rental owners

By Tyler Manion
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HILTON HEAD, Sc. (WTOC) - A new ordinance for short term rentals will go into place on Hilton Head Island in 2023.

Town leaders say the new regulations bring with them important information property owners need to know

Hilton Head is hosting informational sessions for vacation rental owners throughout the month, and before we get into the specific changes you need to know about, they want you to know one main point first.

”The town is here to help. We have the staff, we’ll guide them along, and we want them just to become compliant,” said Barbara Wooster, the Revenue Customer Service Manager for Hilton Head Island.

There’s a list of owner requirements to come with this ordinance, but the key first step will be to apply for an annual rental permit.

”We’ll begin on January 3rd, they can apply online, once their application is approved they’ll print it out and they’ll have their permit.”

That rental permit will cost a flat fee of $250, which will be put back into the STVR program for things like code enforcement. The town also wants owners to know about new details to discuss with the folks renting your property.

”We’re asking them to let guests know about noise ordinance, trash regulations and parking regulations.”

All of those will be new with the ordinance that takes effect on January 1st.

For details about what those regulations entail, click here.

