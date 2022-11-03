SC Lottery
Judge considers outside monitor for Donald Trump’s company

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.(AP Photo/Matt York, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan judge said he’ll decide Thursday on whether to appoint an independent monitor to oversee former President Donald Trump’s real estate empire — a move that would restrict his company’s ability to freely make deals, sell assets and change its corporate structure.

Judge Arthur Engoron is weighing an outside watchdog for the Trump Organization as he presides over a lawsuit in which New York Attorney General Letitia James alleges Trump and the company routinely misled banks and others about the value of prized assets, including golf courses and hotels bearing his name.

James’ office says the Trump Organization is continuing to engage in fraud and has taken steps to dodge potential penalties from the lawsuit.

