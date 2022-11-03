SC Lottery
Lowcountry high school football playoffs - round 1 scores

American Football
American Football(WILX)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

5-A: 1st round

Stratford (2-7) at Ft. Dorchester (7-3)

West Ashley (7-3) at Goose Creek (4-6) - Live 5 Game of the Week

Ashley Ridge (7-3) at Cane Bay (7-2)

Conway at Summerville (8-2)

Wando (3-7) at Lexington

Berkeley (2-8) at St. James

4-A: 1st round

York at James Island (9-1)

Beckham (7-3) at Hartsville

3-A: 1st round

Lower Richland at Philip Simmons (7-3)

Hanahan (6-3) at Brookland-Cayce

2-A: 1st round

Lee Central at Oceanside Collegiate (8-1)

Kingstree at Timberland (3-7)

Bishop England (2-8) at Barnwell

Lake Marion at Woodland (9-1)

1-A: 1st round

Cross (8-2) at East Clarendon

Scotts Branch at Baptist Hill (7-2)

St. John’s (2-7) at Carvers Bay

Military Magnet (2-8) at Johnsonville

SCISA 4-A: 1st round

Porter-Gaud (4-5) at Heathwood Hall

SCISA 3-A: 1st round

First Baptist (5-4) at Pinewood Prep (5-5)

SCISA 2-A: 1st round

Northside Christian at Colleton Prep (8-1)

SCISA 1-A: 1st round

Dorchester Academy (5-5) at Thomas Heyward

Patrick Henry at St. John’s Christian (6-3)

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Tyson Scores 19 as Tigers Blitz Benedict 91-45 on Wednesday