Lowcountry high school football playoffs - round 1 scores
5-A: 1st round
Stratford (2-7) at Ft. Dorchester (7-3)
West Ashley (7-3) at Goose Creek (4-6) - Live 5 Game of the Week
Ashley Ridge (7-3) at Cane Bay (7-2)
Conway at Summerville (8-2)
Wando (3-7) at Lexington
Berkeley (2-8) at St. James
4-A: 1st round
York at James Island (9-1)
Beckham (7-3) at Hartsville
3-A: 1st round
Lower Richland at Philip Simmons (7-3)
Hanahan (6-3) at Brookland-Cayce
2-A: 1st round
Lee Central at Oceanside Collegiate (8-1)
Kingstree at Timberland (3-7)
Bishop England (2-8) at Barnwell
Lake Marion at Woodland (9-1)
1-A: 1st round
Cross (8-2) at East Clarendon
Scotts Branch at Baptist Hill (7-2)
St. John’s (2-7) at Carvers Bay
Military Magnet (2-8) at Johnsonville
SCISA 4-A: 1st round
Porter-Gaud (4-5) at Heathwood Hall
SCISA 3-A: 1st round
First Baptist (5-4) at Pinewood Prep (5-5)
SCISA 2-A: 1st round
Northside Christian at Colleton Prep (8-1)
SCISA 1-A: 1st round
Dorchester Academy (5-5) at Thomas Heyward
Patrick Henry at St. John’s Christian (6-3)
