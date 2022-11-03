One person hurt in Summerville shooting, sheriff’s office says

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting injured one person Wednesday night.

Deputies were called to the Windgate neighborhood off Musket Lane for reports of a shooting around 10 p.m., Cpl. Carli Drayton said.

Officials say the victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect left the scene prior to deputies arriving, Drayton said.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

