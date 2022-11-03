SC Lottery
Plane registered to Charleston company crash lands in Upstate

The plane, which was registered to a Charleston business, departed from Summerville at 11:22...
The plane, which was registered to a Charleston business, departed from Summerville at 11:22 a.m. (file photo)(MGN)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a plane ran out of fuel Wednesday and crash-landed in Greenville.

The plane, which was registered to Zim Sim LLC, departed from Summerville at 11:22 a.m.

Over an hour later, the single-engine Cessna 172 crash-landed in a field behind the Hartness Industrial Complex.

Two people were on board the flight, and they reported only minor injuries, according to the FAA.

