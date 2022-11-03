SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police arrest 1, searching for 2nd suspect in Goose Creek burglaries

The Goose Creek Police Department says they have taken a burglary suspect into custody.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - After a series of burglaries and vehicle break-ins, Goose Creek Police say they have made an arrest in the case.

Trevon Richardson-Flynn, 20, was arrested Thursday and charged with criminal conspiracy.

Beginning in July, police responded to multiple burglaries and vehicle break-ins in the Boulder Bluff area of Goose Creek.

“Investigators from the Goose Creek Police Department Criminal Investigative Unit began tirelessly working leads to apprehend the suspects and put an end to the victimization of our residents,” the department stated in a news release.

Officers were able to identify two suspects in the case from a photo taken by a Ring Doorbell.

Police used that information to serve a search warrant. During the search, officers found multiple stolen items, and Flynn was arrested.

“Investigators are working diligently to identify the victims to whom these items belong,” the department stated in the news release.

Flynn is currently booked in the Berkeley County Detention Center. His bond has not yet been set, according to jail records.

The search for the second suspect is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call the police at 843-863-5200 or Investigator K. Usher at 843-863-5200 extension 2336.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Tardiff, 34, was arrested and charged by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office on...
SC contractor arrested again on fraud charges after Live 5 investigation
Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death at the family property in the Islandton area of...
Prosecutors specify times of deaths of Murdaugh victims in new court documents
The exits were reopened around 12:20 p.m.
Ravenel bridge exits reopen after ‘major’ crash
It happened on Nestwood Street around 5:30 p.m.
Deputies: Teen injured in Ladson shooting
Open businesses in West Ashley as fan favorite restaurants close.
Several longtime restaurants close throughout the Lowcountry

Latest News

Chief Resilience Officer Dale Morris said crews are taking a foot and a half of sea level rise...
Work ongoing for $1M citywide Charleston plan to guide future resilience
The property, named Sawmill, will include 474 multi-family apartment units, offices,...
New $200M development aims to connect Summerville community
A “large police presence” was called out to the 1000 block of Oakcrest Dr. in the Whitehorse...
1 detained after barricade situation on James Island
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police arrest 1, searching for 2nd suspect in Goose Creek burglaries