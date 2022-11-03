Police arrest 1, searching for 2nd suspect in Goose Creek burglaries

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - After a series of burglaries and vehicle break-ins, Goose Creek Police say they have made an arrest in the case.

Trevon Richardson-Flynn, 20, was arrested Thursday and charged with criminal conspiracy.

Beginning in July, police responded to multiple burglaries and vehicle break-ins in the Boulder Bluff area of Goose Creek.

“Investigators from the Goose Creek Police Department Criminal Investigative Unit began tirelessly working leads to apprehend the suspects and put an end to the victimization of our residents,” the department stated in a news release.

Officers were able to identify two suspects in the case from a photo taken by a Ring Doorbell.

Police used that information to serve a search warrant. During the search, officers found multiple stolen items, and Flynn was arrested.

“Investigators are working diligently to identify the victims to whom these items belong,” the department stated in the news release.

Flynn is currently booked in the Berkeley County Detention Center. His bond has not yet been set, according to jail records.

The search for the second suspect is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call the police at 843-863-5200 or Investigator K. Usher at 843-863-5200 extension 2336.

