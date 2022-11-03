Police respond to barricaded subject on James Island
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking the public to avoid an area of James Island while they respond to a barricaded subject.
A “large police presence” was called out to the 1000 block of Oakcrest Dr. in the Whitehorse Plantation area.
Police first tweeted about the incident at 1:51 p.m. Thursday, but they have not said what led to the barricade.
Inspector Michael Gillooly says that members of SWAT and a crisis negotiation team are also on the scene.
Oakcrest Drive between Sutton Street and Silverleaf Circle is currently closed, police say.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
***Large Police Presence Alert***— Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) November 3, 2022
CPD is currently working an incident in the area Oakcrest Drive in Whitehorse Plantation. The public is asked to avoid this area until the scene has cleared.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.