Police respond to barricaded subject on James Island

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking the public to avoid an area of James Island while they respond to a barricaded subject.

A “large police presence” was called out to the 1000 block of Oakcrest Dr. in the Whitehorse Plantation area.

Police first tweeted about the incident at 1:51 p.m. Thursday, but they have not said what led to the barricade.

Inspector Michael Gillooly says that members of SWAT and a crisis negotiation team are also on the scene.

Oakcrest Drive between Sutton Street and Silverleaf Circle is currently closed, police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

