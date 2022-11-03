S.C. Dept. of Transportation hosts meeting to discuss safety improvements

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation will meet with residents Thursday night to discuss safety improvements to US 17A North Main Street.

The meeting will be drop-in style with displays of the proposed project, and the community will be able to write down any questions they have.

According to SCDOT’s official website, the improvements include installing new signage, signals, and pedestrian crosswalks.

SCDOT officials say the purpose of this project is to improve safety at intersections along US 17A for both pedestrians and motorists.

The proposed project would span from Farmington Road to Second Avenue in Berkeley County and officials say they are anticipating construction will start in the summer of 2024.

This section of US 17A was selected for improvements by the Federal Highway Safety Improvement Program. This program uses a strategic data-driven approach to identify places throughout the state with high crash rates or patterns and implements safety enhancements through infrastructure-related improvements.

Comments from the community will be accepted through November 18th, and those received during that time will be considered and included in the project record.

Participants can provide written comments in the following ways:

Submit comments online at the project website: https://scdotgis.online/US17Asafety

Mail comments to Shawn Salley, SCDOT Project Manager at 955 Park Street, P.O. Box 191, Columbia, SC 29201

Email your comments to SalleySE@scdot.org

Fill out a comment card and drop it in the comment box during the in-person meeting.

Thursday’s meeting is from 5-7 p.m. at Sangaree Middle School located at 1050 Discovery Dr. in Ladson.

