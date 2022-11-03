SC Lottery
South Carolina breaks early voting record, again

The South Carolina Election Commission says the state broke another single-day early voting record Wednesday.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Election Commission says the state broke another single-day early voting record Wednesday.

SEC spokesman John Catalano says nearly 50,000 ballots were cast on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Turnout sets new record on first day of early voting

Catalano says more than 383,000 people have early voted as of Wednesday night. Another approximately 48,000 absentee ballots have been returned of the 63,000 issued bringing a total of 431,000 South Carolinians who have already voted in the 2022 general election, he says.

Election officials say they expect pre-election day turnout to continue to rise with three days left in early voting.

Early voting in the state continues through Saturday with early voting locations in the state open from 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Early voting locations can be found on SCVotes.gov or by contacting the county voter registration office in your area.

Sample ballots can also be found on SCVotes.gov.

Voters will be asked to present a photo ID when checking in to vote.

WATCH: Live 5 Voter Guide gets voters ready for early voting, general election

Have an absentee ballot?

Absentee ballots will need to be returned by 7 p.m. on election day.

Election officials have the following tips for absentee voters:

  • Be sure to complete the voter’s oath and have your signature witnessed before returning it.
  • Anyone age 18 or older can witness your signature.
  • Consider returning your ballot in person to ensure it is received before the deadline.
  • You must present a Photo ID when returning an absentee ballot in person.
  • You can return your ballot by mail but be aware of U.S. Postal Service transit times.
  • Ballots mailed close to election day risk not being delivered to the county voter registration office in time to be counted.
  • Find more information at scVOTES.gov to learn about exceptions for military and overseas voters and how an immediate family member or an authorized representative can assist you with returning your absentee ballot.

Waiting to vote on election day?

