Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Benedict and Wrinkles

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s Waggin’ Wednesday. This week our fluffy friends are brought to you by Dorchester Paws. It is currently the shelter’s “Adopt a Senior” month, so what better time than to take home Benedict and Wrinkles!

Up first is Benedict. He is about 6 years old and came to Dorchester Paws in September. He was adopted but then re-found as a stray. He is house-trained and is used to living in a home with others. Benedict is great with other dogs, in fact- at the shelter he is known as a playgroup rockstar! He is gentle, sweet and just wants to be loved unconditionally. He is ready to be a couch potato and be spoiled with all of the toys and love! Benedict is neutered, microchipped, vetted, vaccinated and ready to be adopted today!

Our other featured friend is Wrinkles! Wrinkles is about 7 years old and also came to Dorchester Paws in September. Like his friend Benedict, he is great with other dogs, especially in groups. He is house-trained and ready to move in. The shelter says he is a very sweet and loving dog. Wrinkles is also partially- or all deaf, so he needs a patient and loving home willing to help with his anxiety of new spaces and separation. The shelter says Wrinkles needs a home badly! Wrinkles is neutered, microchipped, vetted, vaccinated and ready to join someone’s loving family!

Dorchester Paws is located at 136 4 Paws Ln. in Summerville, and they are open all week from 12-5 p.m.

