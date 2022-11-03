SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Woman allegedly confesses to mother’s murder in 911 call

Investigators said the victim was involved in a verbal argument with her daughter prior to her death. (KSNV, LVMPD, CNN)
By KSNV Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) - Authorities believe a Las Vegas woman accused of killing her mother confessed to the crime during a call with 911.

Hend Bustami, 28, is charged with open murder in the death of her mother, who was found stabbed to death in her Las Vegas home around 2:30 a.m. last Wednesday.

In a 911 call, it appears Bustami told dispatchers she had committed the crime.

Hend Bustami, 28, is charged with open murder in the death of her mother, who was found stabbed...
Hend Bustami, 28, is charged with open murder in the death of her mother, who was found stabbed to death in her Las Vegas home.(Source: LVMPD, KSNV via CNN)

“I think I killed my mommy,” the caller said.

“Why do you think you killed your mom?” the 911 dispatcher replied.

“Because I did. I murdered her,” the caller said. “I dropped the table on her head, and I cut her knuckle.”

The call soon ended.

Later that day, a concerned friend of the victim called police after she didn’t show up to work.

“We are all looking for her. She is not answering. She has not shown up to work. And when she called me last night going home, she was scared. And that was the last time I spoke to her,” said the friend in the call.

Investigators said the victim was involved in a verbal argument with Bustami prior to her death.

Authorities arrested the suspect near Barstow, California, with the help of the California Highway Patrol.

A date has not been set for her first court appearance.

Copyright 2022 KSNV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Tardiff, 34, was arrested and charged by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office on...
SC contractor arrested again on fraud charges after Live 5 investigation
The exits were reopened around 12:20 p.m.
Ravenel bridge exits reopen after ‘major’ crash
Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death at the family property in the Islandton area of...
Prosecutors specify times of deaths of Murdaugh victims in new court documents
Newly released documents are revealing a fresh look into the final moments of Brittanee...
Newly released documents show Brittanee Drexel’s last text before disappearing
Open businesses in West Ashley as fan favorite restaurants close.
Several longtime restaurants close throughout the Lowcountry

Latest News

The proposed project would span from Farmington Road to Second Avenue in Berkeley County and...
S.C. Dept. of Transportation hosts meeting to discuss safety improvements
Investigators said the victim was involved in a verbal argument with her daughter prior to her...
Authorities believe daughter confessed to mother's murder in 911 call
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Candidate campaigning boundaries: What can happen in and outside 500 ft. of polls
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: One person hurt in Summerville shooting, sheriff’s office says