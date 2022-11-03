Work ongoing for $1M citywide Charleston plan to guide future resilience

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Work is underway for Charleston’s million-dollar citywide plan that will help drive future decisions regarding flooding and development over the next 25 years.

Chief Resilience Officer Dale Morris said crews are taking a foot and a half of sea level rise into account as part of this plan, which takes all of the city’s current plans and data and brings it all into one big document.

That document will be used by the council in the future to see what needs to be focused on to make the city more resilient.

“We’re spending money on this, time, energy and resources, and once that’s done, the burden is on us to take it and not put it to the side, not to put it behind us, but put it right in front of us and collectively as a council act on it, and that’s what we’re going to do,” Councilmember Mike Seekings said.

Morris said the city hired a team in August and started gathering data for the $1 million Comprehensive, Integrated Water Plan the following month.

Crews have learned so far they need more data from the suburban areas of the city, like West Ashley and Cainhoy, to understand how to make those areas more resilient.

Morris said the plan will bring recommendations to council, like setting priorities to future flooding projects and influence zoning laws.

He also said with the plan, homeowners could see their flood insurance premiums hold steady or even go down.

“We’re looking at what do our flood risks – surge, tidal, rainfall, groundwater and compound flooding – what do those things look like in the year 2050?” Morris said. “That’s a planning horizon, so we can figure out what do we need to do over the next 25 years to invest in projects or to change land use policy.”

Morris believes the city will have a draft plan by next summer and a final version by the end of next year.

